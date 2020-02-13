Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000. Dollar General makes up approximately 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,675,000 after acquiring an additional 762,969 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $384,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 22.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Shares of DG traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $159.71. 16,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,442. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.05. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

