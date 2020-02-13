Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000. Phillips 66 accounts for about 1.1% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 815.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,248,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

PSX traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,846. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

