Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HES. Savior LLC bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 625.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 95.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Scotiabank raised Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cfra lowered Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Howard Weil started coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

Hess stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.33. 1,731,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,530. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 2.04. Hess Corp. has a one year low of $53.58 and a one year high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $292,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $13,079,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,716,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 342,404 shares of company stock valued at $20,407,635. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.