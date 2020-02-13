Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 36,357 PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of PPL by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 725,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,025,000 after acquiring an additional 312,919 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 197,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44,658 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Macquarie raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.79.

In other PPL news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,423.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL stock remained flat at $$36.28 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 942,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.51. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

