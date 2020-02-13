Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $1.10 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 619.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 19,243 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in ResMed by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in ResMed by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $997,803,000 after purchasing an additional 38,652 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. CLSA started coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.62. The stock had a trading volume of 230,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.76. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.81 and a twelve month high of $174.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,392,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $1,144,679.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,347 shares in the company, valued at $62,227,566.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,671 shares of company stock worth $8,714,324. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

