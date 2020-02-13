Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000. Broadcom accounts for about 0.8% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,421,177,000 after buying an additional 105,186 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4,323.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $323.09. 617,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $124.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $250.09 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.63.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.85 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

