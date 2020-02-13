IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Dawson James reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of IMAC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAC traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 23,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. IMAC has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). IMAC had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 114.16%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IMAC will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

