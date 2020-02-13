IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 5,774 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $168.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.53. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.