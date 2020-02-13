IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $4.98 Million Stake in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,373 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of El Paso Electric worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

EE stock opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.28. El Paso Electric has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $69.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, El Paso Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

