ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,505 shares during the quarter. ING Groep accounts for approximately 5.1% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $12,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 80.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in ING Groep by 525.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the third quarter worth $57,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ING Group cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

NYSE:ING traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,024. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ING Groep NV has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $13.72.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

