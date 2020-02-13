Insider Buying: Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Director David Martin Poppe acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $165,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CET opened at $33.19 on Thursday. Central Securities Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $34.10.

Get Central Securities alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Central Securities by 688.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned self managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.