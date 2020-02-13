Insider Buying: Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00.

F stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.28. 24,912,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,874,160. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Benchmark started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,391,366 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,166 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,515,551 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,826,000 after buying an additional 1,980,296 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,313,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,416,000 after buying an additional 1,910,700 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,869,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 125.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,930,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,841,000 after buying an additional 1,630,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

