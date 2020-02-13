Insider Buying: GreenPower Motor Company Inc (CVE:GPV) Director Buys C$16,170.00 in Stock

GreenPower Motor Company Inc (CVE:GPV) Director Fraser Atkinson acquired 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,143,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,357,287.02.

Fraser Atkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Fraser Atkinson bought 13,500 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$4,050.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Fraser Atkinson purchased 4,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$1,200.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Fraser Atkinson purchased 19,500 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,850.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Fraser Atkinson acquired 13,500 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,982.50.

On Monday, January 13th, Fraser Atkinson acquired 12,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,600.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Fraser Atkinson acquired 9,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$2,610.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Fraser Atkinson bought 45,500 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$11,375.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Fraser Atkinson bought 500 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$115.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Fraser Atkinson bought 4,500 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,125.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Fraser Atkinson purchased 25,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,250.00.

Shares of GPV opened at C$0.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 532.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 million and a PE ratio of -7.80. GreenPower Motor Company Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.23 and a 52-week high of C$0.62.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets. It offers all-electric low floor transit style buses, all-electric high floor school or shuttle buses, and all-electric double decker buses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

