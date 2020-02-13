Insider Buying: NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Major Shareholder Buys $694,603.00 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 44,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $694,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE NGM opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Svennilson Peter increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Svennilson Peter now owns 16,420,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,621,000 after acquiring an additional 253,922 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,944.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 412.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.