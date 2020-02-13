Insider Buying: PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,694,141.50 in Stock

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management bought 183,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $2,694,141.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Highbridge Capital Management bought 88,589 shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $1,453,745.49.

On Thursday, January 30th, Highbridge Capital Management bought 92,299 shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $1,552,469.18.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Highbridge Capital Management bought 2,214 shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $39,674.88.

On Thursday, January 16th, Highbridge Capital Management bought 16,359 shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $285,137.37.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Highbridge Capital Management bought 43,029 shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $762,904.17.

Shares of PKD stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 40,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,571,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ Company Profile

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

