Insider Buying: Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Chairman Buys $288,000.00 in Stock

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Chairman Georgia S. Derrico acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 514,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SONA opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $384.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.03 million during the quarter. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is 24.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SONA. ValuEngine raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

