Insider Buying: Spectral Medical Inc (TSE:EDT) Senior Officer Purchases 400,000 Shares of Stock

Spectral Medical Inc (TSE:EDT) Senior Officer Paul M. Walker acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$292,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$292,000.

Shares of TSE EDT traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.74. 22,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,633. Spectral Medical Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $155.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.15.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.53 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Spectral Medical Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan.

