Insider Buying: Spectral Medical Inc (TSE:EDT) Senior Officer Purchases 400,000 Shares of Stock

Spectral Medical Inc (TSE:EDT) Senior Officer Paul M. Walker acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$292,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$292,000.

Shares of TSE EDT traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.74. 22,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,633. Spectral Medical Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $155.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.15.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.53 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Spectral Medical Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan.

