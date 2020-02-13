Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) EVP Sells $1,248,113.30 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,837.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $178.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.58 and its 200 day moving average is $152.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.57 and a 52-week high of $179.57.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,004,000 after buying an additional 1,226,534 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,950,000 after purchasing an additional 141,686 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,028,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,321,000 after purchasing an additional 85,255 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $13,513,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $11,718,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

