Insider Selling: ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Treasurer Sells $1,743,373.50 in Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $1,743,373.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 113,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,619.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CCXI opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 2.40. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $49.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 45.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 37.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 488,063 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 8.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

