Insider Selling: Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Insider Sells $128,468.07 in Stock

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) insider Duncan Palmer sold 6,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $128,468.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE CWK opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -175.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth $964,133,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,591,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,097 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,028,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,894,000 after purchasing an additional 594,975 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 16.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,916,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,046,000 after purchasing an additional 405,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 316.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 440,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 335,158 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile
Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.
