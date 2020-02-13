Insider Selling: Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) COO Sells $514,866.00 in Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $59.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.55. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $34,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

