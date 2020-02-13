Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Sells $355,400.00 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $355,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin J. Yeaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 17,406 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $1,146,359.16.

On Friday, November 15th, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $72.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $72.37.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. B. Riley cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 55,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

