Insider Selling: Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Sells 61,300 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 61,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $262,364.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Scff Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Scff Management Llc sold 63,286 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $280,356.98.

On Monday, December 2nd, Scff Management Llc sold 25,107 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $104,445.12.

On Friday, November 29th, Scff Management Llc sold 2,628 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $10,879.92.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Scff Management Llc sold 12,917 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $53,863.89.

On Monday, November 25th, Scff Management Llc sold 37,946 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $155,578.60.

On Friday, November 22nd, Scff Management Llc sold 27,836 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $109,395.48.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Scff Management Llc sold 5,056 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $19,718.40.

On Monday, November 18th, Scff Management Llc sold 11,579 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $43,884.41.

On Friday, November 15th, Scff Management Llc sold 10,711 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $41,880.01.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Scff Management Llc sold 12,223 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $49,380.92.

Shares of NYSE ELVT opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $203.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Elevate Credit Inc has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 938.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

ELVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens lowered shares of Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

