Insider Selling: Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) COO Sells $60,205.96 in Stock

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 11,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $60,205.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:EIGI opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $687.37 million, a P/E ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 1.31. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50.
Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Endurance International Group Company Profile
Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.
Featured Story: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.