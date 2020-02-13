Insider Selling: Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) COO Sells $60,205.96 in Stock

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 11,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $60,205.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGI opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $687.37 million, a P/E ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 1.31. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIGI shares. BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 price target on Endurance International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

