Insider Selling: Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) EVP Sells $143,731.44 in Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $143,731.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,800.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FN stock opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $71.22.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FN shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 770,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,938,000 after buying an additional 48,402 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 744,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,419,000 after acquiring an additional 51,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fabrinet by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

