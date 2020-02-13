Insider Selling: M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) COO Sells 16,652 Shares of Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) COO David D. Mandarich sold 16,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $732,854.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,036,367 shares in the company, valued at $177,640,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.42. 4,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 2.14. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.