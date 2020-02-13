Insider Selling: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) CEO Sells $114,091.25 in Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $114,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE MCB opened at $49.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.39. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $51.09. The company has a market capitalization of $407.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.49 million. Equities analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 186,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 155,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.