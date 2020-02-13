Insider Selling: New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director Sells C$20,100.00 in Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$20,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,427,100.
New Pacific Metals Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.50.
About New Pacific Metals
