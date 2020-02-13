Insider Selling: New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director Sells C$20,100.00 in Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$20,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,427,100.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.50.

About New Pacific Metals

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

