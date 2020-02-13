Insider Selling: QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total value of $199,640.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,269,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,112,954.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59. QAD Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -85.28 and a beta of 1.04.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in QAD by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,439,000 after buying an additional 160,015 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in QAD during the third quarter worth $2,853,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QAD during the second quarter worth $2,072,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QAD by 15.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 30,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in QAD in the third quarter valued at $810,000. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QADA. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. QAD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

