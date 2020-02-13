Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Insteel Industries has a payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

IIIN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,887. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.72 and a beta of 1.66. Insteel Industries has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $97.57 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 0.82%.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $49,877.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,411.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

