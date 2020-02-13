Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.10

Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAG) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.
IAG stock traded down A$0.09 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting A$6.79 ($4.82). The company had a trading volume of 7,424,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,770,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. Insurance Australia Group has a 52 week low of A$6.81 ($4.83) and a 52 week high of A$8.74 ($6.20). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is A$7.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22.
Insurance Australia Group Company Profile
