Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.10

Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAG) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

IAG stock traded down A$0.09 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting A$6.79 ($4.82). The company had a trading volume of 7,424,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,770,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. Insurance Australia Group has a 52 week low of A$6.81 ($4.83) and a 52 week high of A$8.74 ($6.20). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is A$7.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products. The company operates through Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers consumer insurance products, such as motor vehicle, home and contents, lifestyle and leisure, and compulsory third party, as well as travel insurance, life insurance, and income protection products; and business insurance products, including business package, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, commercial and fleet motor, marine, workers' compensation, professional indemnity, directors' and officers', and public and products liability.

