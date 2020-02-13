Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given “Buy” Rating at Eight Capital

Eight Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$167.00 target price on the stock.

IFC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$146.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cormark boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$151.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$141.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$146.92.

IFC stock traded down C$0.55 on Wednesday, reaching C$151.24. The company had a trading volume of 246,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,584. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$107.00 and a 1 year high of C$155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$144.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$135.37. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.53.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.86, for a total value of C$307,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,952,209.50.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

