Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,725 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,665 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 31,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163,425 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $249,435.75. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

IART stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.67.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

