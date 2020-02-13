Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,360 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 11,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 23,225.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 160,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 34,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.21. 1,289,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,666,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.13. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,066. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

