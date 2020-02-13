Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Trading Up 5.3%

Intellinetics Inc (OTCMKTS:INLX) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 26,250 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 17,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellinetics Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellinetics, Inc develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company's software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

