Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1,099.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,345 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,505,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,967. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $889,905.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $826,408.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 361,391 shares in the company, valued at $33,678,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,418 shares of company stock worth $14,719,668 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

