Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Update

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the January 15th total of 48,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFS. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $71,420,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,248,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,587,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,842,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 351,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE IFS traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.60. 1,604 shares of the stock traded hands. Intercorp Financial has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.72.

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Intercorp Financial Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

