International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. International Flavors & Fragrances updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.20-6.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.20-6.45 EPS.

IFF traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,177,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,014. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.89. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $104.86 and a 1-year high of $152.95.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 45,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.93 per share, with a total value of $6,425,585.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $116,146.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 548,234 shares of company stock worth $73,120,570 and sold 2,827 shares worth $366,598. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.