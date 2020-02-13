Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Interpublic Group of Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 47.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $25.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford acquired 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $74,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $74,894.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. TheStreet raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

