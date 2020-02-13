Intu Properties (OTCMKTS:CCRGF) Stock Price Down 61.9%

Intu Properties plc (OTCMKTS:CCRGF)’s share price dropped 61.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, approximately 67,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 28,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Separately, Deutsche Bank lowered Intu Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57.

