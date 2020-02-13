Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:PMR) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:PMR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

NYSEARCA PMR opened at $41.45 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03.

Get Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Retail Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Retail Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples and industrials.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.