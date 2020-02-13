Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:PMR) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:PMR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.
NYSEARCA PMR opened at $41.45 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03.
Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF Company Profile
