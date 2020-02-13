Invesco Global Revenue ETF (BATS:RGLB) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Global Revenue ETF (BATS:RGLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0229 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of BATS:RGLB opened at $27.49 on Thursday. Invesco Global Revenue ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $30.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38.

