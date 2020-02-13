Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFC) Raises Dividend to $1.16 Per Share

Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.1643 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $13.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 56.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSEARCA IMFC traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $24.92. 234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,596. Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20.

