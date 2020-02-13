Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) is Windham Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Windham Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246,483 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 3.2% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $14,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 54.1% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 61,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period.

PDBC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,983. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94.

