Invesco Russell 1000 Yield Factor ETF (BATS:OYLD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.74

Invesco Russell 1000 Yield Factor ETF (BATS:OYLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.7422 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $6.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Yield Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

BATS OYLD opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76.

