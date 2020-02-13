Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0721 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SEA opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. Invesco Shipping ETF has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

About Invesco Shipping ETF

Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.

