Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0721 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SEA opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. Invesco Shipping ETF has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $10.33.
About Invesco Shipping ETF
