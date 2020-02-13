Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $133.27

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $133.27 and last traded at $133.02, with a volume of 1246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.61.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

