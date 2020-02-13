Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LVL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0244 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of LVL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 15,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,950. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $12.41.

