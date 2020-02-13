Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Opus Bank (OPB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) recently:

2/6/2020 – Opus Bank was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

2/5/2020 – Opus Bank was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

1/30/2020 – Opus Bank was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/30/2020 – Opus Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Opus Bank is a state-charted commercial bank. The Bank accepts deposits, loans, and provides other services for the public. It provides relationship-based banking products, services and loan products for small to mid-sized commercial businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals and consumers. Opus Bank is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

1/27/2020 – Opus Bank was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

1/23/2020 – Opus Bank was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/7/2020 – Opus Bank was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

OPB stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.93. 511,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Opus Bank has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $28.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 6.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Opus Bank will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPB. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Opus Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

