Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Opus Bank (OPB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) recently:
- 2/6/2020 – Opus Bank was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 2/5/2020 – Opus Bank was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.
- 1/30/2020 – Opus Bank was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/30/2020 – Opus Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Opus Bank is a state-charted commercial bank. The Bank accepts deposits, loans, and provides other services for the public. It provides relationship-based banking products, services and loan products for small to mid-sized commercial businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals and consumers. Opus Bank is headquartered in Irvine, California. “
- 1/27/2020 – Opus Bank was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.
- 1/23/2020 – Opus Bank was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 1/7/2020 – Opus Bank was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
OPB stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.93. 511,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Opus Bank has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $28.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.31.
Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 6.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Opus Bank will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPB. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Opus Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
