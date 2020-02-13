IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.85 million.IPG Photonics also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.00-0.30 EPS.

Shares of IPGP traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.69. The company had a trading volume of 830,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,116. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a current ratio of 9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.23. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $113.67 and a 1 year high of $182.17.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut IPG Photonics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.18.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,420,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,545,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,564,714.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.